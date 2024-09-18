'Further and further away from dealing with human beings': Residents' dismay at latest planned bank closures in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several fear that services will not be as accessible in the future, and worry about how they can access cash.

Lloyds has reported that its Market Drayton branch will close on November 27, while Halifax branches in Wellington and Oswestry will close in January and April retrospectively next year.

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds says visits to branches "have fallen over recent years" and that "more than 68 per cent of our personal customers from each branch already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches".

The company is contacting its Shropshire customers to notify them of the closures and provide information about alternative banking services that are available.

In the run-up to the branch closures, Lloyds says staff will be on-hand to 'offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank' with them.

After the branches close a Lloyds community banker will visit Market Drayton and a Halifax community banker will visit Oswestry where they will continue to offer face-to-face support 'for as long as the community needs it'.

However, where they will be available to visit is currently unknown as Lloyds says it will "discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our community bankers to set up in, and on which days".