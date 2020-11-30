Imaginative Market Drayton school trio design homes of the future

From left with their imaginative entries are Harley Massey, Luxy Dixon and Ava Highfield

Children at Market Drayton Junior School were invited to take part in a Room of the Future competition, organised by David Wilson Homes.

Situated close to David Wilson’s Drayton Meadows development, the pupils were asked to look to the future and design a room that they believed would be possible in years to come.

Georgina Hall, sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The children at Market Drayton Junior School are the future generation of home-builders, and it’s important for them to use their creativity to inspire new and innovative designs.

“The pupils’ entries were so amazing, that we couldn’t just pick one. After narrowing it down to seven drawings, we finally managed to choose a first, second, and third place.”

The winner was ten-year-old Lucy Dixon from year five, whose unicorn-adorned room included an endless slime dispenser, an always charged laptop and Nintendo Switch, a carpet made of real grass, and flipping wall that revealed a hot tub with a rainbow slide to get in.

Nine-year-olds Ava Highfield and Harley Massey, also in year five, came in second and third place. Ava’s room included windows big enough to see the whole world, a tepee with an arcade inside, a sofa that could turn into anything, and a TV big enough to teleport inside. Meanwhile Harley’s room included a popcorn maker, a DJ setup, a boxing ring and a waiter to take care of every request.

Charlotte Wharton-Jenkins, art co-ordinator at the school, said: “The children at Market Drayton Junior School have thoroughly enjoyed inventing and imagining creative rooms fit for the future for David Wilson Homes.