Incinerator consultation to begin

Broad Energy, the developer behind a proposal for an 'Energy Recovery Facility' (ERF) at Buttington Quarry, near Welshpool, launches the six-week consultation on Monday. People will have until Monday, October 26, to submit their comments.

There will be a range of online events, and one appointment-only physical session.

“We had originally planned to hold consultation events at public venues in July, but unfortunately the pandemic meant we were not able to do so,” said Alistair Hilditch-Brown, chief executive of Broad Energy.

“We know people have been waiting to see the full plans and to have their say on the project for a while and we’ve gone to great lengths to ensure that anyone who wants to can now do so in a safe and responsible manner. We have adapted our approach to ensure the health and safety of the public and those people involved in the process can be protected at all times.

“By offering so many different ways for people to get involved, including webinars, via email, calling our freephone line, writing to us through the post, and with a face-to-face appointment, we have exceeded the statutory requirements required of us to make sure the whole community can still get involved, whatever their age or background."

Mr Hilditch-Brown added: "Buttington Energy Recovery Facility will provide an innovative way to significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill while generating low-carbon energy at the same time. It will be a significant step in the right direction towards helping Wales to become a zero-waste nation by 2050, will provide a much-needed facility for businesses in Powys and the surrounding area and will contribute a significant amount of green energy for consumption.

“We would urge the public to take time to see the plans for themselves and to engage fully with the consultation process.”

The facility would use technology provided by Hitachi Zosen Inova, and would be capable of processing non-hazardous, non-recyclable waste and turning it into 12.8-megawatts of low-carbon electricity annually, which would be exported to the National Grid.

Advertising

Broad Energy said the scheme would create 300 jobs during its construction phase and would employ 30 members of permanent staff once fully operational.

A series of public webinars and telephone surgeries will be held over the next six weeks, with leaflets sent through the post.

Information booklets will also be sent out by post to more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the locality, with pre-paid envelopes for questionnaires and comments to be returned.

Freephone telephone surgeries will also be held, as well as a series of online webinars, in which the public will have opportunities to ask questions.

Advertising

The consultation documents and information will also be available at broadenergywales.co.uk from Monday, along with options to submit questions to the project team.

The drop-in consultation event is planned for Thursday October 15 for people who cannot access the virtual consultation.

Broad Energy said the session will be strictly appointment only and tight social distancing measures will be in place.