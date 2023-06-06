Stunt riders delighted to be returning to country show

Preparing for Llanfyllin Show on August 12 are Teleri, Griff and Manon Watkins with their ponies, Polly and Casper.

The popular show made a welcome return to Bodfach Park in 2022, after a two-year pandemic-enforced absence, to celebrate all that’s great about the countryside and the community, providing an opportunity to meet, compete and have a fun family day out. Around 6,000 people attended.

This year's show will be held on Saturday, August 12.

Atkinson Action Horses, comprising a team of highly skilled horses and riders led by Ben Atkinson, thrills audiences with high energy, breath-taking stunt shows. Based in Yorkshire, the Atkinson family has been providing horses and riders for TV, film, photoshoots and live events for more than 25 years.

The Atkinson Action Horses

Show secretary Sian Lewis said: “When I initially approached the team’s manager about returning, he said Ben was not going to do any single day shows in 2023.

“But when Ben was told that we wanted him again, he agreed to come because he had enjoyed last year’s show so much.”

The show’s main sponsor for the second time is Ridgway Rentals, plant hire company based at St Martins, near Oswestry.

The show is held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, new owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, who was president for the 150th show in 2019.

Returning to the event will be the ever-popular terrier racing, parade by South Shropshire Horse and Hounds and Porthywaen Silver Band. There will also be the traditional Village Green with children’s activities, Punch and Judy, a fun fair, a vintage machinery display, a dog show, children’s sports and a wide selection of trade stands.

The sheep shearing competition is always a show highlight, attracting some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales. Montgomery Young Farmers Clubs’ evening speed shearing competition, held for the first time last year, is set to return with up to 60 young farmers competing.

Show classes include horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, sheep shearing, sheepdog trials and sheep.

To encourage more entries in the horses section this year, the show committee has streamlined the classes and halved the advance entry fee to £4 or £8 on show day. The working hunter class will also be judged in the main ring.

This year’s president is Pryce Roberts who will be holding his President’s Lunch on July 16 at Cefn Coed, Llanfihangel by permission of Emyr and Val Roberts. Llanfyllin Young Farmers Club will also be holding an alternative race night in the marquee on July 14.

Closing date for entries is July 27 when show section secretaries will be available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm to receive last minute entries. No craft and cookery section entries will be accepted on show day.