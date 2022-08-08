Red wheel award shows that heritage railway is on the right track

The unveiling of the Red Wheel award

Commenting on the award, AM Mabon ap Gwynfor said how much the railway meant to the local economy and on the pride he and everyone else feels about this Red Wheel.

The Red Wheel Scheme was created by the National Transport Trust to recognise and commemorate the most significant sites of historical importance to transport heritage in the United Kingdom. The Talyllyn unveiling brings the total to 150 in Wales, Scotland and England.

Stuart Wilkinson, Chairman of National Transport Trust, said "We are very pleased to have a Red Wheel here where railway preservation began all those years ago. The dedication of those pioneers in saving this railway is very evidently still here at the Talyllyn, and at the many other preserved lines that have followed."