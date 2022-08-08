Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Red wheel award shows that heritage railway is on the right track

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The world’s first preserved railway, The Talyllyn Railway, celebrated the award of a National Transport Trust "Red Wheel" when AM Mabon ap Gwynfor, the local Member of the Welsh Senedd, performed the unveiling.

The unveiling of the Red Wheel award
The unveiling of the Red Wheel award

Commenting on the award, AM Mabon ap Gwynfor said how much the railway meant to the local economy and on the pride he and everyone else feels about this Red Wheel.

The Red Wheel Scheme was created by the National Transport Trust to recognise and commemorate the most significant sites of historical importance to transport heritage in the United Kingdom. The Talyllyn unveiling brings the total to 150 in Wales, Scotland and England.

Stuart Wilkinson, Chairman of National Transport Trust, said "We are very pleased to have a Red Wheel here where railway preservation began all those years ago. The dedication of those pioneers in saving this railway is very evidently still here at the Talyllyn, and at the many other preserved lines that have followed."

David Ventry, Chairman of the Talyllyn Railway commented, “We are honoured to be recognised by the National Transport Trust for the work our original pioneers put into the railway, paving the way for the successful heritage railway movement we enjoy today.”

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News