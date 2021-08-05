Safe homes for Afgan refugees

Powys County Council Adult Social Services and Welsh language portfolio holder Cllr Myfanwy Alexander.

The council has agreed to support the national Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Programme which is relocating families that helped British forces to the UK. The scheme is being funded by the Home Office.

Powys, which has been successful in helping settle Syrian families fleeing the war-torn region, has agreed to provide three homes in the county.

Cabinet Member for Adult Social care, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “Powys County Council are proud to be able to take part in this process, giving new homes to those who bravely supported our Armed Forces during the deployment in Afghanistan. We owe a debt of gratitude for their courage and look forward to helping them make a new start here.”

Cabinet Member for Housing Iain McIntosh added: “I am delighted that we’re able to support this important resettlement and assistance program by offering safe homes for three Afghan families here in Powys. The brave service and help given by members of the Afghan community to British forces abroad has been invaluable but leaves them in a vulnerable position in hostile foreign regions. I’m sure our communities will offer the warm welcome the three families deserve, and I hope they settle into their new homes soon.”