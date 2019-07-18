Hunt begins for successor to MP Glyn Davies

A shortlist of four people has been drawn up by the local Conservative Association. They have not been named but will go forward to a formal selection meeting next week to become the prospective parliamentary candidate for Montgomeryshire at the next general election.

Earlier this year Mr Davies, announced his intention not to stand at the next election.

Mr Davies said the shortlist meant he had moved one step nearer the exit door of UK politics.

"It is never an easy decision to stand down from a dream job. I have no choice but to stand down now."

The MP said the general election could happen at anytime.

"We could face a general election in a few weeks time, the uncertainty in UK politics being so volatile."