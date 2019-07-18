Menu

Advertising

Hunt begins for successor to MP Glyn Davies

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Mid Wales Conservatives have begun the task of choosing a successor to Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies.

Glyn Davies

A shortlist of four people has been drawn up by the local Conservative Association. They have not been named but will go forward to a formal selection meeting next week to become the prospective parliamentary candidate for Montgomeryshire at the next general election.

Earlier this year Mr Davies, announced his intention not to stand at the next election.

Mr Davies said the shortlist meant he had moved one step nearer the exit door of UK politics.

"It is never an easy decision to stand down from a dream job. I have no choice but to stand down now."

The MP said the general election could happen at anytime.

"We could face a general election in a few weeks time, the uncertainty in UK politics being so volatile."

Mid Wales Local Hubs News Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News