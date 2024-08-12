'Luxury' holiday lodges would 'bring significant investment' to Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The project for Netherton Lodge Park in New England Lane, Highley, near Bridgnorth "will bring significant economic investment to the village," according to a design and access statement, prepared by Phil Plant of Mid West Planning Ltd.

Mr Plant also states: "The overnight visitors will frequent local visitor attractions, pubs, restaurants and shops and services during their stays."

Plans were initially submitted for 14 lodges, but now the landowners want to increase it to 21.

"Increasing the number of lodges will increase the number of visitors and significantly increase the economic benefits that these visitors will bring to the area and local businesses," Mr Plant added.

A bird's eye view of the holiday lodges site in New England Lane, Highley

The lodges would "provide luxury two and three bedroomed holiday accommodation with an en-suite bathroom for the main bedroom and a family bathroom for the remaining bedroom", according to the application.

It also says they would have an open plan sitting, dining and kitchen area and decking for outside seating."

Foul drainage would be treated in a package sewage treatment facility.

Highley Parish Council has objected to the application. A spokeswoman said: "It was resolved to object due to the hours of operation, the debris of the site present on the highway, the need for a contamination assessment due to movement of soil from the site and a topographical assessment needed."

To view and comment on the application, visit pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SH38U4TDJA700