'I'll do it again but I'm not taking the dragon!': Fancy dress Snowdon climb nets £5,000 for charity

Dana Power from Bridgnorth was joined by 18 other fancy dressed friends as they took on the Welsh peak all in the name of charity on Sunday.

Dana Power as 'Puff the Dragon' along with the rest of the fancy dress climbers on Sunday

Dressed as his alter-ego Puff the Dragon, Dana, who has run 15 marathons in his time, was joined by 18 other fancily dressed climbers including members of the Wolverhampton Bob Sleigh team who carried their bob sleigh to the top of the peak, along with the familiar faces of Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and even Mr Blobby.

The characters took on the nine-mile Llanberis path – the longest route up the mountain - to raise money for Severn Hospice.

“It was the toughest nine miles I've ever done – give me a marathon any day,” said Dana, who decided to take on the Snowdon challenge after both his sister and brother-in-law were looked after by Severn Hospice at the end of their lives in 2022.

"It was so, so hard,” he added. “It is a mountain so it is going to be hard but I never expected the terrain under your feet. It was incredibly hard.

The 67-year-old, who works at Bridgnorth Endowed School, said they took about five hours to reach the summit, raising £400 in a collection bucket on the way.

“There was about 18 of us who took on the climb. We left Bridgnorth at about 5am on Monday, parked up at 7.20am as we waited for the bob sleight team then we started to climb at around 8.45am,” said Dana. “It took us about five hours. The bob sleigh team carried their bob sleigh all the way to the top and had had music blasting out of it. It was a lot of fun but very tough.

“I'd do it again, but I wouldn't take the dragon with me next time. Even coming down again was tough. And it was so so, cold up there.”

However, he said with the money donated from a crowdfunding page, which was still active, they were set to have raised more than £4,900 from their fancy dress climb.

Those wishing to sponsor the Snowdon climb can still do so at justgiving.com/page/dana-power-1707912706108.