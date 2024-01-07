Firefighters and gas engineers called to Bridgnorth due to smell of fumes in area

Crews were called to Bridgnorth Road along with workers from the gas utility company due to a smell of fumes in the area.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 10pm on Saturday, 6 January, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as smell of gas in Bridgnorth.

"Smell of fumes in area. Gas board also in attendance but nothing found following thorough investigation of property and surrounding area."