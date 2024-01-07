Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters and gas engineers called to Bridgnorth due to smell of fumes in area

Firefighters and gas engineers were called to Bridgnorth on Saturday night to investigate a smell of gas.

By Emma Walker
Published

Crews were called to Bridgnorth Road along with workers from the gas utility company due to a smell of fumes in the area.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 10pm on Saturday, 6 January, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as smell of gas in Bridgnorth.

"Smell of fumes in area. Gas board also in attendance but nothing found following thorough investigation of property and surrounding area."

Similar stories
Most popular