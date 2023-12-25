Firefighters scrambled to kitchen fire on the night before Christmas

Two fire engines and an operations officer were scrambled from Telford Central to Bridgnorth Road, in Norton, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth at 8.51pm.

When they arrived at the scene they found a fire involving an Aga oven in the kitchen.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet, a thermal camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear the fumes.

The crews sent their incident stop message at 10.53pm.