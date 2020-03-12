Bridgnorth tennis player smashes fundraising target after gruelling 24-hour match

Jordan Evans raised near £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, having taken to the courts at Bridgnorth Tennis Club for a day last month.

A member of the county men’s team, the 20-year-old said the disease is one his family has been directly affected by.

Jordan's mother Sharon, who is a sister with Severn Hospice, said: "He raised £820 on the day of the Tennisathon, but he's had lots of people donate since then so I think he'll be at around the £1,000 mark by now.

"He did a wonderful job. I think the hardest part for him was between 4am and 6am."

With one target met, Jordan is now focusing his efforts on running the London Marathon alongside his mother, who once vowed to never take to the track again after completing the event in 2013 despite nursing an injury.

But when her son asked her if she would run this year’s marathon, which takes place on April 26, she didn’t hesitate.

Over the past few months, Sharon has held several fundraising events including an afternoon tea which raised more than £900, a bottle raffle and tombola and a bucket collection in a local supermarket.