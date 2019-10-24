Menu

Jimi Hendrix experience coming to Bridgnorth

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

An experienced Jimi Hendrix tribute act will perform in Bridgnorth this weekend.

John Campbell of Are You Experienced?

Are You Experienced?, in their 23rd year together, will appear at Theatre on the Steps on Saturday, October 26, at 8pm.

Tickets are available at £16 from theatreonthesteps.co.uk or 01746 766477.

Founder member John Campbell plays the role of the legendary guitarist, joined on drums by Kevin O'Grady and bass guitar by Mark Arnold.

They have headlined festivals in Brazil, Barbados and Rhodes.

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

