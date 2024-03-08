Court told murder suspect's account of axe attack on DPD worker 'all lies'

Jagdeep Singh, aged 22 and of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, is one of five men charged with the murder of Aurman Singh.

The 23-year-old DPD worker was attacked by a gang of men while he was delivering parcels in Berwick Avenue on Monday, August 21.

The court had heard that two groups of men had travelled to Shrewsbury from the Black Country that day, four in an Audi and four in a Mercedes.

Jagdeep Singh was in the Audi along with Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road. All are standing trial for murder and have denied the charge.

Four Black Country men accused of being in the Mercedes - Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh - remain at large, wanted in connection with the killing.

Another man, Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, who is accused of providing information on his DPD colleague to the gang, is also on trial and has also denied murder.