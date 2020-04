Something different for April 13, themed on luck. This artist's impression shows an incident on July 15, 1972, when two skydivers jumped out of a plane 10,000ft above Halfpenny Green airfield and landed on another plane below. The painting, a cherished possession for one of them, Mike Bolton, was done for a television programme, but is inaccurate as although Mike did go through the roof of the lower plane and end up in its doorway, the second parachutist, Mike Taylor, depicted still in the air, had jumped before him. Mike Taylor hit the aircraft's tail and sat astride it for a few moments before falling or rolling off. Both men were injured – but alive.