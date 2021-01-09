'This isn't good enough': Telford people directed to Birmingham or Bristol for vaccinations

Councillor Shaun Davies of Telford & Wrekin Council said he had been made aware of elderly residents being told to travel to various places around England for their vaccines.

It is an echo of chaotic scenes last year when Shropshire residents trying to book Covid-19 tests were asked to travel to Aberdeen and Inverness, in Scotland; Wallasey, in Merseyside; Oldham in Greater Manchester; Leicester and Builth Wells.

Councillor Davies said on Twitter: "I am being told that Telford and Wrekin residents in their 80s and 90s are having letters advising them to book an appointment online to get their vaccine in the West Midlands and north of England.

"I've raised this with health authorities who are investigating.

"This isn't good enough!"

A number of people responded to say that their elderly residents had been offered appointments in Bristol, Widnes and Bristol.

It is understood that a number of vaccination centres will be up and running in Shropshire by the end of January.