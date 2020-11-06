Bridgnorth suffers highest Covid-19 infection rate in Shropshire, latest figures suggest

During the seven-day period from October 23 to October 30, the district of Bridgnorth West reported 32 cases of coronavirus.

According to government statistics, this figure had increased by 113.3 per cent on the previous seven days – equivalent to 17 more cases.

It comes in a week where all but one of Shropshire's electoral divisions reported positive cases.

Les Winwood, Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West, said he was "very worried and concerned" about the increasing figures.

The seven-day infection rate for the district is above the national average at 536.6 per 100,000 people, compared to 178.3 for the whole of Shropshire during the same period.

For the West Midlands, the seven-day infection rate was 204.6.

Between the same dates in Shropshire, there were 576 new cases of Covid-19 reported, which was an increase of 244 compared to the previous week.

Of the total, 76 per cent of cases were not related to outbreaks or clusters and 6 per cent were linked to care homes.

Councillor Winwood said: "I'm very worried and concerned about the safety of residents and I hope everyone will continue to be careful and cautious over the coming weeks now we're in lockdown.

"I'm hoping everyone will keep safe and do everything that's being asked of them so we can safely bring the rate down. Let's hope we can get back to some normality after that.

"I would advise anyone with any concerns to contact Shropshire Council's Covid-19 helpline, which is there for residents.

"We also have testing in Bridgnorth which will help make it easy and swift for people to get tested."

Police in Bridgnorth appealed for the community to support those there to help us.