'Shocking': NHS staff abused at Bridgnorth Covid-19 test centre

Photo: @BridgnorthCops

NHS staff at Bridgnorth's Innage Lane test centre have been subject to criticism and abuse from people in the town.

The site was set up by Shropshire Council on Monday following a rise in cases throughout the area affecting schools, pubs and other businesses.

A tweet from police in Bridgnorth said: "A visit to our Covid testing station in Innage Lane – shocking to hear that the staff there have been subject to criticism and abuse by local people.

"Can't believe we have to ask but please support them, they're here to help us after all."

Gareth Jones, Shropshire Council spokesman, said: "We have been working hard to find a suitable location for testing in Bridgnorth as cases continue to rise across the county.

"Strict infection control measures will be in place to ensure the testing unit is operated with the highest levels of public health safeguards.

"Any abuse to staff at testing centres will not be tolerated, so please be kind to our key workers during these challenging times.

“Please support our NHS colleagues by booking a test before arriving at a testing site."

Testing was available to anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus through a pre-bookable system.