Warning as coronavirus infections rise among over 60s in Telford

A total of 443 people were diagnosed with the virus in Telford and Wrekin in the week to November 1, the council said.

And although the speed at which the number of cases are growing has slowed, health bosses have warned that the rate is still increasing at a concerning rate among the over 60s.

The seven-day infection rate was 246 per 100,000 of the population in the week to November 1. This is compared to 221.8 in the previous week and to 178 in Shropshire in the same week.

In the West Midlands the seven-day infection rate was 269 per 100,000 people. Nationally, the rate was 228.

The changing rate of coronavirus infections in Telford and Wrekin since September 1. Data: Public Health England

Three people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the last week and 43 coronavirus patients being treated at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital.

Of the 443 people diagnosed in Telford & Wrekin, seven cases related to care homes and 26 cases to educational settings, while at least 13 cases are students at Harper Adams University. The rest are residents of the borough.

Infection rates are now highest among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and continue to rise in the over 60s, Telford & Wrekin Council said.

The rate of growth in cases has slowed during the last week, increasing by 11 per cent compared to the previous week.

The number of cases among students at Harper Adams University is continuing to fall.

Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director of public health, said: “While the spread of the virus has slowed it is still increasing. We know these numbers do not give the full picture of the spread of the virus as people aren’t always getting tested.

“Of particular concern is that the infection rate in the over 60s – which is about 150 per 100,000 – continues to increase. These are the age groups we need to keep safe.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at hospitals in Shropshire and Telford as of November 5. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England

“It is important to note that the virus is highest in those in their 30s, 40s and 50s – everyone needs to be watchful and ensure they don’t pass on the virus to older and other vulnerable members of their family.

“The way to fight the spread of the virus is to isolate and get tested as soon as you have any of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild. You should isolate immediately once you have symptoms.

“There are several sites in the borough that people can drive or walk to get tested, capacity has increased, and there are lots of slots for people to get tested – it’s never been easier to get a test.

“If you test positive it is critical you and your contacts isolate.”

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The council is working round the clock to support our residents, businesses and communities as much as we can while new national restrictions are in place.

“Over the next few weeks we need to look after those who need our help the most, so let’s protect our loved ones and drive down the infection rate.