Another Covid death confirmed

NHS England has given an update on the latest Covid death total

NHS England said that another patient had died with the virus while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that the total to have died while in the care of county health trusts is now 204.

Of the 204 there have been 184 deaths at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 163 people have also died in the county's care homes with the virus.

In the Shropshire Council area 113 have died, and in Telford & Wrekin there have been 50 deaths. The figures record deaths up to October 23.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.