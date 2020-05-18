Action taken over 'completely unacceptable' and 'dangerous' weekend parking at the Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the parking seen on the way to the Wrekin over the weekend was "completely unacceptable" and "dangerous".

The authority has said parking tickets will be issued to people where necessary from now on.

The scenes over the weekend saw cars lining either side of the road to the beauty spot, as people took advantage of the first weekend since the Government eased lockdown restrictions.

In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Council asked people to consider whether they need to visit the site.

A spokesman said: "Some popular areas in T&W were packed with people at the weekend.

"Parking around The Wrekin was completely unacceptable making it dangerous. We have now been and coned the road to discourage inconsiderate parking.

"Parking Enforcement Officers have been out and will continue be out issuing tickets where necessary.

"If you have driven to the area and it's busy please don't try and stay if you can't park safely or maintain social distancing.

"The Government has now said it's OK to exercise as much as we like in parks and open spaces.

"We also agree that for the benefit of people's metal health it is important to get some fresh air and a change of scenery.

"However, the risk of spreading the virus is higher in busy areas so do you really need to climb the Wrekin or stroll through Ironbridge?

"Is there somewhere quieter you could visit instead where is it easier to social distance?

"In order to look after each other and protect our local NHS we encourage our residents to stay at home and exercise near to your homes as much as possible.

"The best way to help control the virus is by limiting contact with other people as much as possible.

"Thank you to all our residents who have been sensible, been kind and continue to help keep others safe.

"Let's keep it going."