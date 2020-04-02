Coronavirus: Live updates as BMA warns health professionals could be forced to make ‘grave decisions’ around rationing scarce resources

The document warns that decisions around rationing scarce resources, such as ventilators, could determine whether large numbers of patients will receive life-saving treatment or not.

The news comes as a further two coronavirus patients were yesterday confirmed as having died at Shropshire hospitals. The figures, released by NHS England, mean that 15 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have now died in the county.

The UK death toll yesterday increased by 563 - or more than 30 per cent - to 2,352 in what was by far the biggest single-day increase in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A total of 486 were confirmed to have died in England, with the country's youngest victim 13-year-old Mohamed Abdulwahab among those included in the figures.

It comes as US President Donald Trump said arrangements had been made with the UK Government to evacuate British passengers on two cruise ships set to soon dock in Florida after being hit by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, virtual GP appointments are being rolled out across Wales while the country fights the coronavirus pandemic. All GP practices in Wales can now access a new system, which allows people to have online appointments with their doctor and other healthcare professionals.

