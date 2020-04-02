Council appeals for PPE donations

The authority has put a plea out to all businesses that use personal protective equipment (PPE) to come forward if they have any unused stock they can spare.

It is hoped any donations will help plug an urgent shortfall of things like gloves and masks needed to protect council employees, including care workers and social workers entering people’s homes.

A letter to businesses from the council’s public health department said: “The Chief Medical Officer has raised the risk of catching coronavirus to high.

“To reduce the spread of infection, protect those most vulnerable, and keep critical services going, we are asking you if you can help us.

“This is a call to all businesses and organisations in the county, please help us to help your community.

“Shropshire Council provides support to a range of people and to do this safely we desperately need more PPE.

“If you own a nail bar, beauty salon, veterinary surgery or any other type of business that uses PPE and do have any spare unopened boxes, particularly gloves, aprons or goggles, we would be really grateful if you can let us have it, as a matter of urgency.”

Shropshire Council has assured employees that addressing the shortage is a “high priority”.

An email to staff from acting chief executives Karen Bradshaw and Andy Begley said: “We are working hard and recognise that we have not been able to secure adequate supplies, and we are very conscious about this.

“We want to reassure you that our senior management team are working on this as a high priority.

“We are monitoring all of our stocks of PPE and are working hard to ensure that we have available PPE to keep those who require it, safe whilst undertaking essential duties.”

Business owners wishing to donate PPE are being asked to contact the council’s PPE coordinator Mike Parry by emailing mike.parry@shropshire.gov.uk.