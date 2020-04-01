Coronavirus: Shropshire fire service warns of having bonfires throughout lockdown period

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service took a number of calls reporting burning waste and extinguished three bonfires which spread to nearby trees and a woodpile on Saturday and Sunday.

The message comes as the combination of dry and warm weather over the weekend, combined with recycling and waste disposal centres closing, has prompted an increase in people burning rubbish at home.

Kevin Faulkner, the service's head of service delivery, said: "It would be really helpful if people could avoid having bonfires during this coronavirus lockdown period. Please help us to help you by reducing any activity that could lead to us being called out unnecessarily.

“We all need to think about how we are using our outdoor spaces, particularly the garden, so we have some easy guidance for you to follow but would strongly urge against it at this time and adding further pressure to the all the emergency services.”

Mr Faulkner added that any bonfire should be sited well away from buildings fences, trees and garden structures, and residents should have a garden hose to hand in case the fire starts to accelerate.

Anyone having a bonfire should notify the fire service control room by calling 01743260290 and providing contact details to avoid unnecessary call outs as well as managing incoming calls from concerned members of the public.