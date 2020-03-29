Church Stretton council works to protects residents

A popular tourist area, councillors say they are grateful that the National Trust has closed car parks in the Carding Mill Valley and that Shropshire Council has closed the road into the Valley, which remains open for pedestrian exercise. The possibility of closing road on the Long Mynd are being kept under review.

The town council has closed all its buildings including the public toilets and also closed facilities such as the bowling green, croquet lawn, tennis courts and crazy golf. People have also been banned from using all the equipment in play areas to minimise any risk of cross-infection. England Golf has closed Church Stretton Golf Club.

However, Mayor, Councillor Bob Welch, said that all open spaces, owned or managed by the Town Council were still open to enable the daily exercise of walking with or without a dog,, running and

cycling, maintaining social distance at all times.

The town's market has also been closed, with the largest car park on Easthope Road being used to enable the two market traders of

essential food supplies to continue to operate there on Thursday from 8-11.00am.

"Although the Council office is closed, the Council can be contacted on 01694 722113 or email reception@churchstretton-tc.gov.uk," he said.

"The Council is updating information continuously on its website, churchstretton-tc.gov.uk and signposting to the ever-increasing number of free delivery/takeaway offers from local shops, eateries and pubs because of the critical importance of sustaining the local economy."

The Mayor said he was chairing a weekly phone conference of local services and support organisations, such as Mayfair and Good Neighbours, to co-ordinate and fast-track the development of support systems.

"Although the Mayfair Centre is closed, except for health clinics by appointment, Mayfair staff are co-ordinating the offers of help and requests for help, including working with a local shopping service to help those in need," he said.

"Mayfair now has 100 volunteers who are reaching out to the already known 150 vulnerable individuals in the community. The contact details for Mayfair are: 01694 722077 or information@mayfaircentre.org.uk

“Local services and organisations have responded magnificently, as has the community in galvanising local support arrangements. It was a difficult decision to close the weekly market but, given the

high number of elderly residents, we could not run the risk of another market as crowded as the last one. The Council has encouraged local suppliers to offer free home delivery services."