Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: LIVE updates as tests start for frontline NHS workers

By Ian Harvey | Coronavirus | Published:

See coronavirus updates from across the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Shropshire, the Mid Wales and UK.

Frontline NHS workers in England will start being tested for coronavirus this weekend.

Staff with symptoms or who who live with people who show symptoms are being checked.

Critical care doctors and nurses will be first to be tested under the new system.

More than 100 coronavirus patients have now died across the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire.

A further 21 people in the region were yesterday confirmed to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 as the UK death toll increased by 150 in a day for the first time.

  • For West Midlands and Staffordshire coronavirus stories click here

The trust running Shropshire's major hospitals confirmed yesterday that another patient had died who tested positive for coronavirus,

The man, who was in his 90s, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Thursday. He is the fifth person to die in the county after testing positive for Covid-19.

Advertising

A total of 759 patients have now died in the UK, including 689 in England, while 14,579 people in the UK have tested positive.

In the US, the number of confirmed infections has passed 100,000, the most in any single country, with more than 1,600 dead.

See the latest updates here:

Coronavirus Health News Business Politics
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News