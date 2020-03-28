Coronavirus: LIVE updates as tests start for frontline NHS workers

Frontline NHS workers in England will start being tested for coronavirus this weekend.

Staff with symptoms or who who live with people who show symptoms are being checked.

Critical care doctors and nurses will be first to be tested under the new system.

More than 100 coronavirus patients have now died across the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire.

A further 21 people in the region were yesterday confirmed to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 as the UK death toll increased by 150 in a day for the first time.

The trust running Shropshire's major hospitals confirmed yesterday that another patient had died who tested positive for coronavirus,

The man, who was in his 90s, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Thursday. He is the fifth person to die in the county after testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 759 patients have now died in the UK, including 689 in England, while 14,579 people in the UK have tested positive.

In the US, the number of confirmed infections has passed 100,000, the most in any single country, with more than 1,600 dead.

