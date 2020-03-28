'It is absolutely terrifying': Emotional plea from husband of Oswestry coronavirus patient

Mike Scott's wife, Gilly, 55, is slowly improving after being admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with coronavirus last weekend.

He says the past week has been absolutely terrifying for the family and especially for his wife.

And he hopes that by speaking about her illness it will make people take the situation seriously and realise that no-one is indestructible.

Gilly was admitted to hospital last weekend.

"After eight days of being poorly and in self isolation at home, Gilly's breathing deteriorated," Mike said.

"She was unable to eat or drink without vomiting and literally could not move."

He said 111 advised going to A&E at Wrexham.

"We entered through a side door, the consultant came in, pointed at me and told me to leave. And that was the last time I saw her."

The difference of coronavirus to anything else was very evident Mike said.

He said the hospital couldn't confirm the virus for 48 hours.

"They couldn't advise next steps because they are different and couldn't comfort the family that this is routine, because it isn't," he said.

"It is absolutely terrifying for family, friends, relatives, anyone who is close to the affected person. But quite how terrifying it is for the patient is unthinkable.

"Nobody can sit and hold their hand, nobody can pop in and bring them grapes and a magazine.

"They are too exhausted even to text or read the best wishes being sent. They are alone, in isolation, eventually very aware that they infected by a deadly disease, struggling to breathe, weak because they can't eat or drink and in Gilly's case, permanently nauseous.

Mike said his family was lucky.

"Thankfully Gilly is 55, fit, not suffering any underlying ailments and is managing to fight it," he said.

"Recovery is slow, her oxygen is still poor but she is off IV now."

"It would seem that we are the lucky ones. A great many people won't get that luxury, won't be at their bedside to say goodbye and would have to be in small numbers, two metres apart at their funeral, not hugging or physical contact."

He said his message was simple.

"Just stay at home and wash your hands. Your are not indestructible. You can catch it and it does not discriminate. I does not only affect or kill the old and unwell."

He said the family had nothing but thanks to the incredible NHS for the fabulous care under really extreme conditions.