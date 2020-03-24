Army could help deliver supplies in Shropshire

Leader of Shropshire Council, Peter Nutting, said that, at the moment, the county was pulling together with neighbours and relatives doing shopping and helping the elderly and vulnerable.

But he said that if circumstances changes the council was in contact with the army which would then do deliveries to parts of the county. This is an extremely big county."

"We will probably set up hubs in all our market towns that will be responsible for their areas and will work with the wonderful community initiatives that have already been set up across Shropshire. Neighbours and families are looking after people but if anyone has any problems at all they must contact us."

"Elderly people are doing marvels with the internet, ordering groceries and keeping in touch with their families. We at Shropshire Council are working remotely which can be a challenge for some of us not used to new technology."

Councillor Nutting said the council was in constant contact with the other shire counties so that they could share best practice.

He said that he expected to be able to announce that council tax payers would not have to start paying this year's tax until June.

"That will have a financial impact but we have reserves and we won't hesitate to use them. They are there for emergencies and this is an emergency."

He said meetings were being held today to discuss whether or not to close Shrewsbury's shopping centres .

"The problem we have is that there are food stores and health food shops within those centres," he said.

"We are also discussing what to do about our car parks. I think that Park and Ride might have to close as it is not good for people to be close to each other on the buses. We might also bring in Sunday charges at other car parks."