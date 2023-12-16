Shrewsbury woman, 44, died at doctor's surgery appointment, inquest hears

Justina Winson, aged 44, became unresponsive while undergoing an examination at Beeches Medical Practice, in Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, on October 12 this year.

CPR was commenced by surgery staff and paramedics were called, but nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the the practice at 5.36pm. Her body was identified by a doctor at the surgery.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Friday and adjourned to March 21 next year by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.