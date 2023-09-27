Public invited to have say over Welsh air ambulance base options

Options have been developed and they will tested at the meetings.

There will be three public meetings in Montgomeryshire, two online meetings and drop-in events.

Concerns have been raised about the possible closure of the air base at the Mid Wales Airport at Welshpool and the relocation of the air ambulance to North Wales.

Hundreds of people have opposed proposals to move the base after a proposal was revealed last year.

Earlier this year public consultation meetings were held in Builth Wells and other locations..

Chief ambulance services commissioner Stephen Harrhy said: “Following the feedback we gathered through a range of methods during Phase 1, my team has been working on developing options, and complementary data modelling has also been underway, that I now want to test with the public and stakeholders in Phase 2.

“I am now encouraging the public and stakeholders to comment as part of Phase 2 where I will still be listening to comments on the options developed before a decision is made later in the year.”

Cynthia Duce, one of the 'Save Wales Air Ambulance – Welshpool Base' campaign leaders encouraged people to show the level of support for keeping the vital service in rural Mid Wales.

The meetings will take place at Welshpool High School on Thursday, October 12; Newtown High School on Friday, October 13, and at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth, on Thursday, October 16. All meetings will be held from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

Online meetings will be held on Thursday, October 19, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm and on Friday, October 20, from 1pm until 2pm.

Drop-in events will be held at Welshpool Town Hall on October 12, Theatr Hafren on October 13, and at Machynlleth Rugby Club on October 16, all from 12 noon until 3pm and in Bangor and Pwllhelli.