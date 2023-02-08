Gary Richards of the Wrekin Rowers

Mr Richards was part of the four-man team who rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, raising more than £122,000 that was split between Severn Hospice and RNIB.

But in a cruel twist of fate Mr Richards was diagnosed with terminal duodenal cancer and spent his final weeks being cared for by the very same hospice.

Now a JustGiving fundraising page has been set up to remember a "true gentleman" and raise money for Severn Hospice "because they were there when he needed them most."

A spokesman for the fundraiser said: "Gary Richards was part of the Shropshire landscape and well known throughout the county.

"He was well respected, liked and dependable. A true friend to many people, a close brother to Stuart and Dave and a proud son of Mick and Edna.

"Whilst Gary can do no more, this one final gift he can give is to raise some money for Severn Hospice who looked after him in his final weeks."

Mr Richards died on January 24 at the age of 57, barely one year after completing the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The team, made up of brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, plus Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan, completed the astonishing row in just over 40 days.

A family statement in January said Gary, "being the strong and determined man that he was, fought this dreadful disease much longer than expected, allowing him to see his younger brother Stuart get married, carry the Commonwealth Games baton, again with Stuart and to spend one final Christmas day with his family.

"Gary was an extremely well known and liked personality in the Telford area where he lived. Whilst never afraid to stand up for himself and his family, what shone through to everyone who knew him well was his caring and kind personality. Combined with his determination to succeed in whatever he did, Gary was one of those rare people that just made things happen and helped other people along the way. He epitomised the phrase ‘if you can be one thing, be kind’.

"His passing also shows what Gary believed about life in that you should fulfil your dreams whenever you can and not keep putting them off until tomorrow as you never know what tomorrow brings.

"It is a small comfort that one of the final things Gary took part in was a wonderful adventure doing something crazy and supported by so many people when he was doing it."

Gary leaves behind his partner Alyson, his brothers Dave and Stuart and his father Mick, as well as all of the other members of what is a very close and loving family.

News of Mr Richards's death was followed by an outpouring of love, which has continued.

Now the family is inviting friends and family to attend "any or all parts" of the funeral at All Saints Church, Wellington, from 1pm on March 3.

A spokesman for the Wrekin Rowers said: "Following the passing of Gary, all of his family want us to share their thanks for the many kind messages that have been written. They have helped them in this most testing of times."

The service will take place at All Saints, followed by burial at the Wellington Ceremony. Afterwards, refreshments and drinks will be at the John Bailey Club in Wellington.

The family has asked that no flowers are sent but donations can be made to the Severn Hospice either on the day or online.