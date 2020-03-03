Wolves players told 'no selfies or autographs with fans' over coronavirus fears

Club bosses were aware the move would be "disappointing" for fans but it was a temporary measure to protect the players.

Wolves players and staff have been told to "avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice".

It came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the Government's response amid growing panic over the spread of the virus.

The Department of Health confirmed 51 people have tested positive for the virus, but there are no confirmed cases in the West Midlands.

Football fixtures in Serie A in Italy and the Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy have been postponed due to the outbreak.

See also:

But Wolves' upcoming Europa League last-16 clash with Olympiacos in Athens next Thursday is going ahead.

Advertising

Wolves said its advice to players and staff is a "temporary measure" to protect their wellbeing.

Hand sanitisers will be installed at the entrances of Molineux and The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, at Compton.

They will also be made available dining tables and in every bathroom used by staff and visitors.

A Wolves statement said: "As a club Wolves is monitoring closely the development of the current coronavirus outbreak, or Covid-19.

Advertising

Reduce

"The first diagnosed cases of coronavirus contracted in the UK has now been confirmed, and the UK Chief Medical Officers have raised the risk to the public of Covid-19 from low to moderate.

"As a result, the club is now taking positive steps to reduce the risk of its community’s health by limiting public engagements for its employees.

"Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs.

"Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a temporary measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the Wolves squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.

"In addition, Wolves players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice."

The statement adds: "Supporters will have noticed informational posters on hand-washing and sanitisation at Molineux at recent fixtures, and the club view the maintenance of excellent personal hygiene to be one’s responsibility to the wider Wolves community.

"Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 and other illnesses such as food poisoning and flu.

"There is currently no affect to forthcoming fixtures, but the club will continue to take guidance from the Premier League, UK Government and World Health Organisation, and will update supporters with any further developments."

Meanwhile, Wolves' owners Fosun has extended its help to fight the spread by flying in more supplies to affected areas.

The Chinese group previously flew in supplies to Wuhan and other parts of China affected by the outbreak.

Now its first batch of 36,000 protective supplies have landed in Japan with plans to help efforts in South Korea, Italy and other areas hit.