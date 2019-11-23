Shropshire medical practice to close for fortnight for expansion

Work is well under way on a major redevelopment at Four Crosses Medical Centre in Powys.

Powys Teaching Board said the scheme will extend and improve services for local patients and provide a modern environment for service delivery.

It includes an extension to the Medical Centre to increase the current facilities to three GP consulting rooms, create a phlebotomy and treatment room, and expand the waiting area.

The work includes putting a new roof on the premises which will mean the branch surgery temporarily closing from November 25 to December 6, with full services continuing at the practice’s other premises in Llanfyllin and Llanrhaeadr.

Dr Sarah Breese, GP partner with Llanfyllin Group Practice and lead GP for the project said: “We are making great progress towards the completion this exciting development by spring 2020.

"We do apologise that during the building schedule there will be some temporary changes to our services to ensure that essential work can take place as quickly and safely as possible.

"This includes the temporary closure of Four Cross Medical Centre for two weeks from November 25, 2019, whilst roof construction takes place.

"We are delighted to be able to offer alternative appointments during this time from our surgeries in Llanfyllin and Llanrhaedr.

“Repeat prescriptions will be dispensed at Llanfyllin and can be collected each day from Llanfyllin between 9am and 2pm or from Llandrinio Filling Station between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

"Please contact the practice team to arrange the supply of pre-ordered medication at your chosen location.”

In order to complete this work quickly and safely, there will also be a further period of closure from January 2020. Further details will be confirmed in December.

Llanfyllin Group Practice provides primary care medical services for over 10,000 people in north Powys and north west Shropshire.

Their services include Four Crosses Medical Centre, Llanrhaeadr Medical Centre and Llanfyllin Medical Centre.

More information about the practice and redevelopment is available from their website at www.llanfyllin-gp.co.uk