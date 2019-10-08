'Significant investment' in new staff and high tech equipment coming to Telford's A&E Local under Future Fit plans, claims MP

Mr Pritchard said he had been given clear reassurances that Telford would receive its share of £312 investment that will come to the county as part of Future Fit.

His comments come as Telford MP Lucy Allan meets with the Secretary for Health Matt Hancock today.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also hold an extraordinary meeting about the decision later this month. Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, called the confirmation of Future Fit a "shocking decision that puts the health and wellbeing of residents in Telford and Wrekin at risk”.

The green light for the Future Fit plans came last week, meaning that Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will become the county's only full A&E department.

Telford's A&E will become an A&E Local, although full details of what will be offered and when have not yet been confirmed.

Mr Pritchard said: "The A&E Local model is the very latest thinking on how A&E services can be provided. I am glad the Secretary of State will not give a final sign off on Future Fit until all that is necessary to continue to provide high quality A&E Local care is in place. That should come as good news as a massive reassurance to all.

"I have been given clear reassurances over new and significant investment at the Princess Royal Hospital."

Telford MP Ms Allan was today meeting with Mr Hancock for reassurances over the future of A&E Services in Telford.

Ms Allan wrote to the secretary of state along with Nicola Lowery, chairwoman of the Telford Conservative Association.

Ms Lowery said: "I am pleased that we have managed to secure an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock to discuss the Independent Reconfiguration Panel’s advice and the proposed A&E Local model of emergency hospital care and treatment at the Princess Royal Hospital that are being developed by NHS England.

"The NHS is at the centre of our Government’s domestic agenda and they have made a clear commitment to levelling up and upgrading our hospitals, investing in the NHS and putting the people’s priorities first. It is now time for them to deliver on this commitment, to ensure our community here in Telford & Wrekin receives high quality emergency care and services.

"I continue to work closely with our MP Lucy Allan, who I know will continue to stand up for Telford and work to ensure the best outcome for our community and hospital services."

The extraordinary meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council will take place on October 17 at 6pm. It will take place at Oakengates Theatre.