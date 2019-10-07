Advertising
Future Fit: Extraordinary council meeting called to discuss Telford hospital's future
An extraordinary council meeting has been called to discuss the future of Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.
Telford & Wrekin Council has organised the meeting for Thursday, October 17, at The Place, in Oakengates.
Starting at 6pm, the meeting will focus on the decision from Matt Hancock as the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on the Future Fit proposals.
Under the plans, Telford's A&E would be downgraded and the consultant-led woman and children's unit would move to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Telford’s A&E department would be replaced by an urgent care centre and delivered through an 'A&E Local'.
Council leader Shaun Davies described the Secretary of State’s move as a “shocking decision that puts the health and wellbeing of residents in Telford & Wrekin at risk”.
Details of a motion that has triggered the meeting will be published on Wednesday.
