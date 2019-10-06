Telford MP demands urgent meeting with Secretary of State for Health over Future Fit plans

Last week the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock MP, made a decision to accept independent panel advice and allow the Future Fit reorganisation of the county's major hospitals to go ahead.

Under the plans Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will become the county's only full A&E, known as an emergency centre, and will also take on consultant-led women and children's services, which will move over from Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The proposal was also expected to see PRH become the centre for planned care, and home to an urgent care centre.

However, Mr Hancock's decision also included a recommendation that PRH could become an 'A&E Local'.

The details of what an A&E Local would include have not yet been revealed and now Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, and the constituency's party chairman, Nicola Lowery, have called for an "urgent meeting" and more information on the plan.

Ms Allan said: “We know the Health Secretary has given the instruction that if Future Fit is to go ahead there must be an A&E Local at Princess Royal. What I want to know is what is an A&E Local and what this will mean for my constituents."

Ms Lowery added: “I have today in conjunction with Telford’s MP Lucy Allan written to our Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock to request more information and a meeting to discuss the proposed new model of hospital care for an A&E Local at the Princess Royal Hospital.

"The Secretary of State has sought advice from NHS England to ensure we can guarantee our community receives high-quality emergency care and treatment 24 hours a day through an A&E Local, seven days a week at the Princess Royal Hospital under the Future Fit proposal.

“Whilst the recommendation from the Independent Reconfiguration Panel’s is disappointing as I believe there is clinical evidence to support the emergency care centre being located at Telford & Wrekin under the Future Fit proposal.

"I am pleased that the Health Secretary recognises that patients in Telford must continue to have access to emergency healthcare services at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford & Wrekin.

"Therefore, both I and our MP Lucy Allan have written to Matt Hancock seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the IRP’s advice and to better understand the specific consultant led services within the A&E Local proposed at the Princess Royal Hospital that are being developed by NHS England to ensure our community receives high quality emergency care and services."