Shropshire Farming Talk: A busy time at Walford College

The cows are having their last few days out on grass and are now being brought in as we prepare for the winter drop in temperatures and extra rain.

The calving was really successful with the older calves and heifers staying outside.

In total, 114 cows (67 per cent of the herd) calved within the first five weeks of calving.

We have now calved 98 per centof the cows with some adjustments taking place to move the later calving cows inside so their feed rations and comfort are as consistent as possible before calving.

As always the calves aim to cause as much mischief as they can and are into everything.

The students have been an excellent support during calving.

The majority of cows now in the system are the smaller hybrid crosses and they are currently averaging 22 litres of milk per day.

The smaller stature and our selection of bulls for breeding are focused on best feed conversion to milk and therefore, lower feed costs. They are also proving very hardy which is helping create a more sustainable system.

We have been trialling feeding fodder beet to the cows and grazing directly on the beet in the field. This has been effective at reducing purchase costs, with mixed results on milk production and consistency on the grazing platform. We are now lifting the beet as the cows are in which is working really well.

We will be preparing for breeding through November for a start in early December with the sheep in lamb and booked for their first scan in just over a weeks’ time.

We regularly attend updating events, conferences and link with partnerships to help improve our understanding and support our training of others. On average half of our students across all of our programmes have no prior knowledge or experience in their chosen subject area.

This last half term we have placed as much emphasis as possible on introducing students to the industry, practical skills development and everything feasible about each subject area, so they can be prepared for the rest of the year.

It is, therefore, easy to understand why our staff, students and animals are really ready for some longer breaks from study over half term.

Bronwen Bray, Walford College