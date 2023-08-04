A wet sheep looking miserable in the rain

Apparently the four-legged critters seen grazing the hills of Shropshire and the borders 'hate having water on their backs' even though they have nice woollen coats most of the time.

"Weather really affects them," says Hollie Woodhouse, who works at the family farm at Clee Hill where they have a flock of 300.

"We can tell, they do not like it on their backs. They get depressed, and can suffer trotter infections."

Hollie and her two-year-old son Frankie Prescott were visiting the Burwarton Show on Thursday and enjoying looking at the tractors, which are his very favourite things.

With forecasters saying that the weather might warm up next week, she says the benefits will include grass growing like it did in the spring.

Another farmer who also said that sheep do not like water on their backs is Sue Power of the sixth-generation family farm at St Milborough, in south Shropshire.

They have 172 texel and badger-faced texel sheep at their Milborough Pedigrees business. They are a chunky, stocky breed who look like they can handle themselves in a scrap.

Sue said: "It has been a good year, dry at the start and wet which has been good for growing grass.

"The weather definitely affects the sheep."

Sue was at the show with her daughter Vikki Powell, 26, who carries out contract lambing and shearing. She has been interested in farming since a child and was proudly picking up rosettes for her woolly charges.

The RSPCA says not all sheep are as hardy as others. Its website says sheep's wool contains a waxy substance called lanolin, which helps them stay dry in wet weather.

"Some breeds are known for their hardiness and ability to cope with bad weather, though this is not true of all breeds and ages.

"Sheep often choose to seek out shelter. Sheep have a similar tolerance to warm weather as humans do. They pant when they are heat stressed."

But the organisation says sheep don't show their feelings because they are prey animals.