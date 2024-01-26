16 community projects awarded funding in eco-grant scheme

The scheme, run in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, offers money to projects which benefit the local community or the environment.

The grants were handed out at a ceremony hosted by Veolia and Telford & Wrekin Council this week.

Sixteen groups were awarded grants of up to £1,000 and were able to showcase their projects during the event at Belmont Community Hall in Wellington.

Veolia, Telford & Wrekin Council’s recycling and waste partner, has now given out more than £130,000 to different groups through EnviroGrant since the contract began in 2014.

Projects which received grants this year include a raised community garden in Dawley Park, a sustainable travel school initiative for Hollinswood Primary and a wild art programme with the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust.

Local community green spaces to benefit from funding this year include Hartshill Park, Horsehay Pool and Holmer Lake.

A sensory garden will also be created in Wombridge, a soil improvement ash waste initiative is coming to Woodside and Apley Woods will see improvements for wildlife and visitors alike.

Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia, said: “It was great to hear about the projects this year's grant groups will be delivering through EnviroGrant.

"These groups have such a passion for making a difference in their communities. Supporting our local community and environment through our added social value initiatives is central to our purpose of ecological transformation.

"Since 2014 Veolia has given more than £225,000 to benefit local community projects across Telford and Wrekin through EnviroGrant and other initiatives.

"Each year we see small grants making a big difference thanks to the energy and knowledge of community groups like the ones we met today.”

Councillor Lee Carter said: “I’d like to congratulate all the groups who have been awarded funding through the EnviroGrant scheme to bring their projects to life.

"Every one of them will help improve the quality of life for residents across our borough. The breadth of projects is just fantastic and I look forward to seeing how they make an impact.

"What’s wonderful is that they will encourage people to care for the natural environment, protect wildlife and do their bit in the fight against climate change.”