Bid for solar farm that could power 9,000 homes progressing as details outlined

The application for full planning permission by Green Switch Capital said the farm would sit on 39 hectares of land at Oatcroft Farm, Titley, between Presteigne and Kington.

It would include transformer stations, a control building, substation compound, perimeter fencing and access roads, along with water-retaining swales, landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.

The company said the plan is supported by county planning policy, which encourages decentralised renewable energy to mitigate the impact of climate change, and by the national drive towards net zero by 2050.

It said it had consulted with locals through posting leaflets, contacting Titley Parish Council, setting up a project website and holding an exhibition in Titley Village Hall, which 47 people attended.

This, and pre-application talks with the council, found that the greatest concerns were over the scheme’s visual impact.

But the new application said any identified harm would be time-limited due to the temporary nature of the proposal, and would be outweighed by its environmental, economic and social benefits.

Green Switch submitted an enquiry earlier this year on whether an environmental impact assessment was required. This now forms part of the formal planning application.

Comments on the bid can be submitted until February 1 on the Herefordshire Council website.