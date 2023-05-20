Shrewsbury campaign for Bathing Water Status makes a splash as swimmers and paddlers take to River Severn

Those taking part int he event

The mass "swim and paddle out against pollution" began just upstream from Frankwell car park and went under the Welsh Bridge ending in the Quarry.

It coincided with Surfers Against Sewage events taking place across the UK.

Surfers Against Sewage is on a mission to get 200 inland bathing sites added to the almost 600 coastal locations that already have Bathing Water Status and is supporting the applications for both the Severn in Shrewsbury and the Teme in Ludlow.

Alison Biddulph, one of Saturday's swimmers, is leading the bid for the status for two sections of the Severn in Shrewsbury.

There has been huge controversy over the amount of sewage that Severn Trent is allowed to discharged into the Severn and the Teme.

The scores of people who took to the water on Saturday said that obtaining Bathing Water Status would help ensure the water was clean.

Alison said: "I've swum in the Severn in Shrewsbury for over five years, and many of my friends for as long as 30, and we’ve never been ill from it

"We have learnt when to swim, and when not to swim. We watch the river levels, rainfall here and in Wales, and we always walk along and check the water before we go in and we swim among the sand martins kingfishers and occasional otter when the salmon are around."

She said the town had many thriving kayak and canoe rental businesses.

"The River Severn is a very important source of revenue for many local companies, as well as being a home for valuable wildlife, so we need to protect it. I am applying for Bathing Water Status in the river to acknowledge that the Severn in Shrewsbury is a popular bathing spot."

Bathing Water designation will require the Environment Agency to test the water weekly, and if it isn’t up to at least a satisfactory standard of Bathing Water Quality, the agency will investigate any pollution and work to improve it for at least five years.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, who is leading the Shrewsbury River Water Quality Working Group, was one of those paddleboarding.

"I am also a wild swimmer and want to ensure people can use the river in Shrewsbury," she said.

Jamie Salt, from Shrewsbury, took up open water swimming during the pandemic when indoor pools were closed. Since then he has embraced the sport.

"It is so important to ensure our lakes and rivers are safe to use," he said.

Jodie Fearnell travelled from Stafford to take part in the swim, joining friend Rachel Pitchford, from Dawley.

"Shropshire has so few places where you can open water swim, it is really important to protect those that we have," she said.

Taking to their tandem paddleboard were Martin and Shona Wood. Both also swimmers, they paddleboard across Shropshire and much further afield throughout Europe.

Martin said: "I was a member of Surfers against Sewage in the 80s when we wind surfed.

"The campaign really did clean up the beaches but sadly things have deteriorated again."

The couple agreed that the privatisation of utility companies was one of the problems.

Shona said that Shropshire Women's Institute, of which she is a member, was behind the campaign for Bathing Water Status.

Shrewsbury has a high concentration of sewage outlets - 35 going into the Severn and it’s tributaries in town alone

Although a few didn’t discharge at all, there were 956 spills in 2022 for a total duration of 7,425 hours in Shrewsbury, according to Environment Agency data.

Alison said: "What comes out of storm overflows and combined sewer overflows is not only raw sewage, but also surface water run-off and field run-off, so can contain chemicals, untreated animal effluent as well as untreated human waste