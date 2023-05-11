Legal challenge sought over Wellington solar farms 'double whammy'

Fields off Limekiln Lane, Wellington, Telford, next to the M54, where Steeraway solar farm is proposed to be built..

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, says a decision to grant the Steeraway solar farm following an earlier knock-back over New Works Lane is a "double whammy".

The council has committed to challenging a ministerial decision to grant New Works Lane, and has now confirmed it is doubling up by seeking legal advice on Steeraway too.

The two sites together would cover 230 acres of land near the Wrekin. Councillor Davies says he believes the New Works Lane decision was flawed and influenced the Steeraway decision.

“It beggars belief that a second application for a solar farm on strategically important landscape has been approved by the government," he said.

"The Steeraway site will be even more intrusive than New Works Lane, blighting the surrounds of the Wrekin for generations to come.

“The council has already committed to challenging the government’s decision to allow New Works Lane to go ahead in the High Court and we will be seeking legal advice on challenging the Steeraway development too.

"The inspector’s comments have made it clear that the decision on New Works has influenced the outcome for the Steeraway site. It’s a double whammy and together, the sites cover a massive 230 acres."

Councillor Davies said he is fully aware of the need for green energy and has approved other solar farms.

He said: “I’m fully aware of the need for green energy across the country.

"The council has approved many solar farms in appropriate locations across the borough - and we are one of just a handful of councils to run our own solar farm too - but we will not support the production of green energy at the expense of our most valued and important green spaces.