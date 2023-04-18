Spring clean on Telford's A442 collects almost three elephants' worth of rubbish

The A442 Eastern Primary in Telford

A tonne of rubbish was collected from the A442 Eastern Primary by Telford & Wrekin Council over the Easter break.

A large roll of rubber matting, car parts and pieces of metal were among the trash collected by crews during the annual spring clean.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The operation has run very smoothly – despite some wet weather for the crews, commuters have been relatively unaffected by the work.

“Keeping the borough clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our community.

“The A442 is the main highway through Telford and we want to ensure that visitors to the borough get a good first impression, as they drive through.

“Much of the litter picked on the A442 during the last week is avoidable litter and money spent on cleaning it could be much better spent in the community."

The council is reminding residents of the consequences they face if litter is thrown from their vehicle.

Environmental officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter themselves.

Those witnessing littering on highways are encouraged to report the registration plate, vehicle make and model and, if possible, a description of the driver by emailing recyclefortelford@telford.gov.uk.