Barriers moved in Ironbridge as river peaks in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth prepares for further flooding chaos
Barriers were forced back three meters in Ironbridge and the River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury last night as Bridgnorth braced for its own flooding.
Severe flood warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury and Ironbridge today which means there is still a danger to life. All roads into the Gorge have been closed to general traffic, although residents will still have access.
Flood barriers moved three metres at Ironbridge last night but water did not breach them. The river is currently at 6.79m - slightly down from the peak of 6.8m last night.
Coalbrookdale Primary School will be closed for the rest of the week.
Marc Lidderth, of the Environment Agency, said river levels in Ironbridge had dropped slightly, but that they were still very high.
"We need people to remain vigilant and listen to advise from emergency services," he said.
"The barriers are holding back the flood waters. Iver the night the barriers have moved because of the amount of pressure of water coming through, however they're still holding the water and the risk of the overtopping that we were going to see yesterday hasn't actually happened.
"We're still being alert around these river levels. We're keeping an eye on the barriers, and where they have moved to make sure they are still integral and working effectively."
Telford and Wrekin Council have asked people to be considerate to council workers after some of their team received abuse from drivers.
Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency asked people to remain flood aware in Shrewsbury after the river peaked but water levels were still exceptionally high.
Police have warned people not to ignore road closure signs in Shrewsbury and offenders have been noted.
Shropshire Council have said the town is still open for business and visitors should use the park and ride or the bus, or enter on foot.
Car parks – the following car parks are closed:
Shrewsbury
- Frankwell – main and riverside
- St Julian’s Friars
- Raven Meadows multi-storey
- Abbey Foregate
- The Gap (off Raven Meadows)
- NCP (Wyle Cop)
- Premier Inn car park (off Raven Meadows)
- Resident and season ticket holders for Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friars car parks may park at the top section of Abbey Foregate car park until further notice.
Bridgnorth
- Riverside car park
- Riverside West elevated car park
- Residents or customers with a valid resident or season permit should use Innage Lane Car Park.
Buses
Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury bus station is closed and services are terminating at temporary stops at Abbey Foregate coach park, Theatre Severn and New Park Road (Castle Foregate end), rather than the bus station.
Bus services will terminate as follows:
- Theatre Severn – Services 11, 20. 70, 70A, 552/553, 558, Oxon P&R,
- Abbey Foregate HGV/Coach Park – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544/546, X4, X5 & Meole Brace P&R. This is due to be reviewed.
- New Park Road (Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 501, 511, 519, 576, Harlescott P&R
Road closures
Shrewsbury
- Victoria Avenue
- Old Coleham
- Gravel Hill Lane
- Sydney Avenue
- Atcham to Cross Houses
- Chiltern Farm Lane
- Berwick Road
- Longden Coleham
- Raven Meadows
- Roushill
- Cressage to Eaton Constantine
- Smithfield Road – both directions
- Coton Hill
- Chester Street and Cross Street
- Atcham to Berwick Wharf
- B4380 Emstrey Island to Atcham
- Williams Way
- Meadow Place
- Coleham Head
- English Bridge
- Frankwell
- Welsh Bridge*
- Wyle Cop
*except for access for buses to Theatre Severn temporary bus termius, and residents/businesses on the Frankwell side of Welsh Bridge
- Priory Road remains closed due to roof damage at the Quarry Swimming Centre.
- Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. Barring any unforeseen circumstances they currently anticipate the works will be complete by Wednesday.
- London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place this week having been lifted last week.
North Shropshire
- Colliery Road, St Martins
- Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
- Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
South Shropshire
- B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
- Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth
- Riverside, Bridgnorth
- Severnside South Bridgnorth
- The A442 is closed between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island
OTHER
- The Gateway is expected to be closed today.
- Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres – Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – will be closed again on Wednesday.
- Shrewsbury railway station. Services will run from/to Chester and Crewe. All other lines in Shrewsbury station are closed.
- Shrewsbury Colleges Group – Welsh and English bridge campuses are closed.
- University Centre Shrewsbury – is due to reopen on Thursday.
- St. Winefride’s School will be closed on Wednesday. They anticipate opening as usual on Thursday but will continue to monitor the situation
Ironbridge
All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge this morning are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.
The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:
- Tontine Hill / High Street
- Paradise
- Ironbridge Road
- Madeley Road from Hill Top
- Church Hill
- Lincoln Hill
- Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.
The following roads are closed and are impassable:
- The Wharfage
- Buildwas Road
- Ferry Road
- Coalford
- Dale End
- The Lloyds
- Waterloo Street
- The Free Bridge is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge
Shropshire Council is preparing homes and businesses in Bridgnorth that may be affected as flood water levels continue to rise.
Tim Smith, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of commercial services, said: "Over the past week Shropshire Council has been working with Bridgnorth Town Council, the Environment Agency and other key partners to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and infrastructure.
"The safety of our people is of crucial importance to us all at Shropshire Council. We will continue to support our communities across the county, including Bridgnorth, to help them return to normal as quickly possible."
3,100 sandbags have been handed out in Bridgnorth to residents and businesses preparing for the risk of flooding, which includes 800 over the past two days. Over 10,200 have been distributed across the county.
People can access the sandbags at Bridgnorth Highways at Kier Stourbridge Road Depot (next to the salt barn) WV15 6AN, and at the corners of Doctors Lane and Mill Street, and Doctors Lane and Bandon Lane. Sandbags will be left outside for people to collect.
Bridgnorth travel information
- The Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are both closed due to flooding. If residents or customers hold a valid resident or season on or off permit please use Innage Lane Car Park.
- Doctors Lane, Riverside and Severnside South in Bridgnorth are all closed due to flooding.
- A442 between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island is also closed due to flooding and will remain closed until at least Friday 28 February.
- For more information about road and car park closures across Shropshire, visit https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2020/02/flooding-update-tuesday-25-february-6-30pm/
In preparation for flooding, you are advised to:
- Raise furniture off the floor and take valuables upstairs
- Pack an overnight bag with essentials
- Register for the flood alerts
- Use the Flood Information Service and council website to stay up to date with the situation.
