Barriers moved in Ironbridge as river peaks in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth prepares for further flooding chaos

Severe flood warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury and Ironbridge today which means there is still a danger to life. All roads into the Gorge have been closed to general traffic, although residents will still have access.

Flood barriers moved three metres at Ironbridge last night but water did not breach them. The river is currently at 6.79m - slightly down from the peak of 6.8m last night.

Coalbrookdale Primary School will be closed for the rest of the week.

Encouraged that barriers held throughout the night, but the strain on them very evident as parts of the barriers moved 3 metres, changing the shape of the defence wall.



Marc Lidderth, of the Environment Agency, said river levels in Ironbridge had dropped slightly, but that they were still very high.

"We need people to remain vigilant and listen to advise from emergency services," he said.

"The barriers are holding back the flood waters. Iver the night the barriers have moved because of the amount of pressure of water coming through, however they're still holding the water and the risk of the overtopping that we were going to see yesterday hasn't actually happened.

"We're still being alert around these river levels. We're keeping an eye on the barriers, and where they have moved to make sure they are still integral and working effectively."

Telford and Wrekin Council have asked people to be considerate to council workers after some of their team received abuse from drivers.

Our teams are supervising a number of road closures across #Ironbridge Gorge to keep people safe & stop them driving onto flooded roads. We've some reports of teams getting abuse from drivers.



Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency asked people to remain flood aware in Shrewsbury after the river peaked but water levels were still exceptionally high.

Police have warned people not to ignore road closure signs in Shrewsbury and offenders have been noted.

Shropshire Council have said the town is still open for business and visitors should use the park and ride or the bus, or enter on foot.

Car parks – the following car parks are closed:

Shrewsbury

Frankwell – main and riverside

St Julian’s Friars

Raven Meadows multi-storey

Abbey Foregate

The Gap (off Raven Meadows)

NCP (Wyle Cop)

Premier Inn car park (off Raven Meadows)

Resident and season ticket holders for Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friars car parks may park at the top section of Abbey Foregate car park until further notice.

Bridgnorth

Riverside car park

Riverside West elevated car park

Residents or customers with a valid resident or season permit should use Innage Lane Car Park.

Buses

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station is closed and services are terminating at temporary stops at Abbey Foregate coach park, Theatre Severn and New Park Road (Castle Foregate end), rather than the bus station.

Bus services will terminate as follows:

Theatre Severn – Services 11, 20. 70, 70A, 552/553, 558, Oxon P&R,

Abbey Foregate HGV/Coach Park – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544/546, X4, X5 & Meole Brace P&R. This is due to be reviewed.

New Park Road (Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 501, 511, 519, 576, Harlescott P&R

Road closures

Shrewsbury

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Longden Coleham

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Emstrey Island to Atcham

Williams Way

Meadow Place

Coleham Head

English Bridge

Frankwell

Welsh Bridge*

Wyle Cop

*except for access for buses to Theatre Severn temporary bus termius, and residents/businesses on the Frankwell side of Welsh Bridge

Priory Road remains closed due to roof damage at the Quarry Swimming Centre.

Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. Barring any unforeseen circumstances they currently anticipate the works will be complete by Wednesday.

London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place this week having been lifted last week.

North Shropshire

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

South Shropshire

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Bridgnorth

The A442 is closed between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island

OTHER

The Gateway is expected to be closed today.

Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres – Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – will be closed again on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury railway station. Services will run from/to Chester and Crewe. All other lines in Shrewsbury station are closed.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group – Welsh and English bridge campuses are closed.

University Centre Shrewsbury – is due to reopen on Thursday.

St. Winefride’s School will be closed on Wednesday. They anticipate opening as usual on Thursday but will continue to monitor the situation

Ironbridge

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge this morning are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:

Tontine Hill / High Street

Paradise

Ironbridge Road

Madeley Road from Hill Top

Church Hill

Lincoln Hill

Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road

Coalford

Dale End

The Lloyds

Waterloo Street

The Free Bridge is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge

Shropshire Council is preparing homes and businesses in Bridgnorth that may be affected as flood water levels continue to rise.

Tim Smith, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of commercial services, said: "Over the past week Shropshire Council has been working with Bridgnorth Town Council, the Environment Agency and other key partners to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and infrastructure.

"The safety of our people is of crucial importance to us all at Shropshire Council. We will continue to support our communities across the county, including Bridgnorth, to help them return to normal as quickly possible."

3,100 sandbags have been handed out in Bridgnorth to residents and businesses preparing for the risk of flooding, which includes 800 over the past two days. Over 10,200 have been distributed across the county.

People can access the sandbags at Bridgnorth Highways at Kier Stourbridge Road Depot (next to the salt barn) WV15 6AN, and at the corners of Doctors Lane and Mill Street, and Doctors Lane and Bandon Lane. Sandbags will be left outside for people to collect.

Bridgnorth travel information

The Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are both closed due to flooding. If residents or customers hold a valid resident or season on or off permit please use Innage Lane Car Park.

Doctors Lane, Riverside and Severnside South in Bridgnorth are all closed due to flooding.

A442 between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island is also closed due to flooding and will remain closed until at least Friday 28 February.

