Train lines closed from Shrewsbury to Birmingham due to flooding

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway have asked people to check before they travel today as the high water levels in Shrewsbury will affect rail travel.

Services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham will not run today and customers are being advised to travel via Crewe.

Services from the south of Shrewsbury, i.e. to Cardiff, will not run and a rail replacement bus will be on between Hereford and Shrewsbury. There are trains from Hereford onwards.

Lines north of Shrewsbury, to Chester and Crewe, remain unaffected at the moment.

West Midlands Railway said that road transport will operate between Wellington and Wolverhampton, and Wellington and Shrewsbury.

However, buses to and from Shrewsbury may be suspended depending on flooding on roads.

The operator also said that a reduced train service will run between Birmingham New Street station and Wellington today.

River levels will be checked hourly in the hope lines can be reopened later in the day.