LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as Bridgnorth braces for more flooding

The river has now peaked in Shrewsbury, with the peak at Ironbridge expected this morning.

Around 40 residents in Ironbridge were urged to evacuate their homes on Monday night as it was feared the swollen river could breach the barriers in place on The Wharfage, and people were rescued from their flooded homes in Shrewsbury.

In Shrewsbury the three main shopping centres, Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside, were closed for the safety of customers and staff again today.

Shrewsbury train lines have been impacted by severe flooding with many rail lines closed.

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway have asked people to check before they travel today as the high water levels in Shrewsbury will affect rail travel.

Services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham will not run today and customers are being advised to travel via Crewe.

Road closures list:

Shrewsbury:

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Longden Coleham

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Emstrey Island to Atcham

Williams Way

Coleham Head

English Bridge

Frankwell, including Welsh Bridge

Wyle Cop

Priory Road remained closed due to roof damage at the Quarry Swimming Centre.

Town Walls was closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. Barring any unforeseen circumstances they anticipated the works would be complete by Wednesday.

London Road would remain open as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place on Monday having been lifted last week.

Telford Council area:

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road

Coalford

Dale End

The Lloyds

Waterloo Street

The Free Bridge - there was no access to Broseley from Ironbridge

North Shropshire:

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

South Shropshire:

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Bridgnorth

The A442 is clsoed between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island

Other:

Shrewsbury Library - closed

The Gateway - closed

Shrewsbury shopping centres Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – closed

Shrewsbury railway station - Services will run from/to Chester and Crewe. All other lines in Shrewsbury station are closed.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group's Welsh and English bridge campuses - closed

University Centre Shrewsbury – closed and due to reopen on Thursday

St Winifrede’s – closed

Coalbrookdale Primary School – closed for rest of the week

Ironbridge

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge this morning are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:

Tontine Hill / High Street

Paradise

Ironbridge Road

Madeley Road from Hill Top

Church Hill

Lincoln Hill

Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road

Coalford

Dale End

The Lloyds

Waterloo Street

The Free Bridge is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge

