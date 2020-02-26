Advertising
LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as Bridgnorth braces for more flooding
Two severe 'danger to life' flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury and Ironbridge
The river has now peaked in Shrewsbury, with the peak at Ironbridge expected this morning.
Around 40 residents in Ironbridge were urged to evacuate their homes on Monday night as it was feared the swollen river could breach the barriers in place on The Wharfage, and people were rescued from their flooded homes in Shrewsbury.
- Scroll down for the latest live updates across the county
In Shrewsbury the three main shopping centres, Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside, were closed for the safety of customers and staff again today.
Shrewsbury train lines have been impacted by severe flooding with many rail lines closed.
Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway have asked people to check before they travel today as the high water levels in Shrewsbury will affect rail travel.
Services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham will not run today and customers are being advised to travel via Crewe.
Road closures list:
Advertising
Shrewsbury:
- Victoria Avenue
- Old Coleham
- Gravel Hill Lane
- Sydney Avenue
- Atcham to Cross Houses
- Chiltern Farm Lane
- Berwick Road
- Longden Coleham
- Raven Meadows
- Roushill
- Cressage to Eaton Constantine
- Smithfield Road – both directions
- Coton Hill
- Chester Street and Cross Street
- Atcham to Berwick Wharf
- B4380 Emstrey Island to Atcham
- Williams Way
- Coleham Head
- English Bridge
- Frankwell, including Welsh Bridge
- Wyle Cop
Priory Road remained closed due to roof damage at the Quarry Swimming Centre.
Town Walls was closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. Barring any unforeseen circumstances they anticipated the works would be complete by Wednesday.
Advertising
London Road would remain open as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place on Monday having been lifted last week.
Telford Council area:
- The Wharfage
- Buildwas Road
- Ferry Road
- Coalford
- Dale End
- The Lloyds
- Waterloo Street
- The Free Bridge - there was no access to Broseley from Ironbridge
North Shropshire:
- Colliery Road, St Martins
- Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
- Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
South Shropshire:
- B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
- Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth
- Riverside, Bridgnorth
- Severnside South Bridgnorth
- The A442 is clsoed between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island
Other:
- Shrewsbury Library - closed
- The Gateway - closed
- Shrewsbury shopping centres Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – closed
- Shrewsbury railway station - Services will run from/to Chester and Crewe. All other lines in Shrewsbury station are closed.
- Shrewsbury Colleges Group's Welsh and English bridge campuses - closed
- University Centre Shrewsbury – closed and due to reopen on Thursday
- St Winifrede’s – closed
- Coalbrookdale Primary School – closed for rest of the week
Ironbridge
All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge this morning are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.
The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:
- Tontine Hill / High Street
- Paradise
- Ironbridge Road
- Madeley Road from Hill Top
- Church Hill
- Lincoln Hill
- Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.
The following roads are closed and are impassable:
- The Wharfage
- Buildwas Road
- Ferry Road
- Coalford
- Dale End
- The Lloyds
- Waterloo Street
- The Free Bridge is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge
Latest updates:
Most Read
LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as Bridgnorth braces for more flooding
Barriers moved in Ironbridge as river peaks in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth prepares for further flooding chaos
LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as Bridgnorth braces for more flooding
Advertising
Login or Register to comment