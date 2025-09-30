Work begins on £1.9 million two-storey library transformation at Telford College's Wellington campus

The college is transforming the Learning Resource Centre at its Wellington campus, creating a new two-storey library that is expected to open its doors to students in spring 2026.

Spanning 700 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility will offer more than 150 study seats, two bookable study rooms, dedicated teaching space, and areas for workshops and collaborative learning.

Students will also benefit from access to a wide range of e-books, online journals, and loanable laptops stored in smart lockers.

Artist’s impressions of how the new £1.9 million library at Telford College’s Wellington campus will look

Funded through the Government’s Capital Transformation Fund, the project is being delivered in partnership with Johnson Design Partnership - a renowned Bridgnorth-based architectural practice known for innovative and student-focused designs.

"This project will create a vibrant, modern library designed to enhance student engagement, independent learning, digital fluency, and inclusivity," said Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance.

"The new library will serve as a hub of academic support, offering flexible study zones, group collaboration areas, social learning spaces, and integrated digital resources.

"It is part of a wider redevelopment plan for the Wellington campus to modernise learning environments, promote digital integration, and ensure equality of access for all learners."

The redesign has placed a strong focus on student wellbeing, with an emphasis on natural light and smart acoustic design.

Becky Johnson, architect at Johnson Design Partnership, added: "It’s always fun to work with educational clients to transform existing building into exciting new spaces that inspire students.

"At the heart of our design is the introduction of lots of natural light to create a brighter learning environment, whilst a two-tier ceiling system will deliver the best possible acoustics."

"We have a lot of experience delivering schemes in live working environments and this will be crucial as the build will take place whilst students are continuing their learning on campus."