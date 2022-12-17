Primary school praised by inspectors as a place where children come first

Children at Randlay Primary School

The school, which currently has 344 children on roll from age three to 11 was described as a place where pupils come first in the inspector's report.

"There is a nurturing ethos throughout the school. Pupils are happy at school and they feel safe.”

Helen Forrester, the inspector for the two days added: “Staff have high expectations for the behaviour and attitudes of pupils. They provide support to help pupils reach these high expectations in lessons and throughout the day.”

The report also gave praise to the pupils in the school: “Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. Learning is rarely disrupted as staff provide effective support to meet pupils’ needs. Pupils are friendly and welcoming to visitors.”

Thanks to an ‘engaging’ curriculum, the children know and remember a lot about what they learn and make connections across their learning the report said.

Leaders and governors were identified as having a determined approach to improvement and leaders were found to make reading a ‘high priority’, with the report stating: “Pupils learn to read and love to read. “

The Headteacher, Lynda Stolic said: “I am incredibly proud of our nurturing, caring school where we have fantastic children and a great team of dedicated staff who are truly child centred. We are very pleased that our recent Ofsted Inspection has confirmed the high quality of our provision and know that our pupils are happy, safe, learn well and achieve highly. I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate everyone for their support in making the school the very best it can be - we cannot wait to build on our success even further.”