'Unacceptable!' - Woman pushed chief inspector and called her a b**** outside Shrewsbury police station

Luisa Hill, aged 29, assaulted the female officer outside the Shrewsbury police HQ in Clive Road, Monkmoor on March 12 this year.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court: "The chief inspector was leaving work. She was in her civilian clothing when she saw an altercation between the defendant and a male.

"The officer intervened. The defendant called her a b**** and said 'what's it got to do with you?'