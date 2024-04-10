Telford thief who was banned from all UK shops is in custody after breaking the rule

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bradley Howes, aged 26, previously admitting to stealing an air fryer and booze as well as trying to con a cashier into wrongly giving him a refund.

He lifted cosmetic items from Boots on December 18 last year, before stealing an £89 air fryer from B&M Bargains four days later.

He then tried to fraudulently gain a £49 refund from a shop in Telford on January 2, before stealing Jagermeister and Ciroc vodka worth £60 from a Co-op store on January 10.

He broke the bail condition banning him from shops on Wednesday, April 3.

Howes, of Hollybush, Woodside, Telford, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court and has now admitted three counts of theft, one of fraud by false representation and breaking bail conditions.

Magistrates revoked his bail so Howes will remain in custody until April 23, when he is due to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court.